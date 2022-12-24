This is how ‘god’s own post office’ defies the age of the internet!

Plain postcards, square envelopes, and the sky blue ‘inland’ letters all have the same address: Swamy Ayyappan, Sabarimala PO, 689713. They come in many sizes and forms. The post office, was opened in 1963, is only open from November 16 to January 20 each year as part of the Mandala-Makaravilakku celebration.

In the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, the post office next to the well-known hilltop temple still receives 100 to 150 letters addressed to Lord Ayyappa every day, according to Postmaster Arun P S. The number of letters the office receives now is a long cry from the hundreds it used to get every day before internet reservations and payments drove snail mail all but extinct.

Although Arun can’t understand the contents of the inland letters and envelopes, he frequently gives in to the urge to go through the postcards. The majority of them are pleading requests for Ayyappa’s blessings to end illnesses or financial problems from individuals all throughout the nation. Those issued as invitations to a wedding, a child’s naming ceremony, or a housewarming have a thankful tone. Occasionally, impassioned prayers are made to the mighty brahmachari god asking for his intervention in romantic relationships. Before being given to the temple officials, all letters are laid before the statue of Lord Ayyappa.

The employees of the post office are deputies from other postal divisions. Currently, there are two multitasking employees, a postman, and postmaster Arun. The four of them share a room that is connected to the post office and won’t return home until after the festival season. On alternating days, the two multitaskers travel down the hill to retrieve mail from the Pamba post office, taking turns doing so.

Money orders between Rs. 10 and Rs. 5,000 are also sent to the god. Aravana prasad, which is served in the temple, may be ordered online from any post office in the nation, and the post office at Sanidhanam (the shrine complex), which receives the online order, ships it out within seven days.

K K Devis, director of postal service headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, told TOI that up till a few years ago, worshippers would send the post office money orders for hundreds of rupees each day to carry out different rites. Money orders are now less common since such ceremonies may be scheduled online, he claimed. Through India Post Payments Bank, pilgrims may also withdraw cash from any bank in the nation.

In 1974, the Sabarimala Ayyappa statue and the temple’s 18 golden stairs were inlaid on the post office’s distinctive seal. Pilgrims find it to be attractive as well. Many people send letters and postcards to their loved ones from here in order to leave them with a keepsake that bears the impression of the seal and that they may cherish forever. The seal is transported to the Pathanamthitta postal superintendent’s locker after the pilgrimage season when the post office shuts.

Postmaster Arun, an avid follower of Ayyappa, served as a postman here in 2018. He declared, ‘Once I was elevated to postmaster, I wanted to return to this post office’. Arun opted for the duty and has been posted at Sabarimala this year.