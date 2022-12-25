4th wave of COVID-19: SCARY predictions on China outbreak, final death toll!

The unprecedented COVID-19 epidemic in China is expected to intensify in the following months, leaving the country devastated. According to mathematical estimates, experts predict that the virus will spread and infect close to 10 crore individuals. According to predictions, there would be 50 lakh hospital admissions and 10 lakh deaths.

The head of pulmonary medicine at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, was cited as saying on Saturday that ‘based on mathematical estimates, we predict close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions, and one million fatalities, which is a significant figure’.

India has stepped up its pandemic defence strategy in the interim. Increased testing, tracking, and genomic sequencing have been done. Mandatory tests are being administered to visitors from China and other impacted nations. Thousands of hospitals will start a countrywide Covid-19 readiness drill on Tuesday. However, medical professionals do not anticipate that this new wave would badly affect India. China is really going through a situation that is comparable to what India went through with the Delta version during the second wave last year.

‘We encountered the first wave, second wave of a lot more dangerous delta version, and the third wave of the Omicron variation, which was not that serious but incredibly contagious,’ Gupta added. He reaffirmed what medical professionals had already said: due to the nation’s severe lockdown, the Chinese people has little immunity.

According to stolen official documents, there may have been approximately 25 crore (248 million) infections in China in just the first 20 days of December, according to a report by Radio Free Asia. This data indicates that more than 17% of China’s population is Covid-19 positive.