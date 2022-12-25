Actor Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Co-star Sheezan Khan arrested

Mumbai: Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, a television actor who on Saturday allegedly died by suicide on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, police said today. He will be presented in court on Monday.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the case revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is being suspected that’s what drove her to the edge. Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said, adding that there were no injury marks on her body. Initial probe suggested she died due to asphyxiation.

The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting; Waliv police said they had to break open the door after she did not come out for a long time. The shooting crew took her to a hospital at around 1:30 am, where she was declared dead. Tunisha Sharma’s colleagues claimed she had died by suicide, but the police conducted an investigation on the spot and said no suicide note was recovered. They said they will investigate her death from both murder and suicide angles.

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who was arrested after the actor’s mother filed a complaint against him, played the main role in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, at the sets of which she was found hanging. Tunisha Sharma’s mother in the complaint claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and blamed the latter for her daughter’s extreme step.

Tunisha Sharma started her acting career as a child actor in the Sony TV show ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’, where she played the role of Chand Kanwar. Since then, she has featured in several shows and Hindi movies, most prominently playing childhood roles of popular actor Katrina Kaif’s characters. She has worked in shows like ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, and ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’. The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’.