At Kochi Airport, customs seize gold worth Rs 44 lakhs, one arrested

At Cochin International Airport on Sunday, agents from the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a male passenger and found gold hidden inside of him that was worth over Rs 44 lakhs.

According to the customs department officials, ‘a male passenger coming from Dubai at Cochin International Airport was intercepted on the green channel on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Kochi Customs AIU batch.’

During the examination of the male passenger, the customs department found four gold capsules totaling 1068 grammes and worth Rs 44.14 lakhs.

The case is being looked into by the police. More information is awaited.