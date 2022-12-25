Bajaj launches Bajaj Platina 110 ABS in India: Price and features

New Delhi: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Bajaj has launched the Platina 110 with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in India. Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is equipped with a front disc brake with single-channel ABS. It is the first bike in the 110 cc segment to get ABS. As per the government rules, bikes under the 125 cc segment are required to get CBC as standard whereas higher capacity bikes need to have mandatory ABS.

The bike is priced at Rs 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue colours.

The new Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine mated with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will produce a power output of 8.44 bhp and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. The bike gets an 11-litre fuel tank. The new Platina 110 features front telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys and offers a ground clearance of 200 mm.