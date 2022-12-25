Drunken dance video leaked; SFI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, president sacked from posts

Thiruvananthapuram: Gokul Gopinath and Jobin Jose, the secretary and president respectively of the Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), have been finally removed from their posts. One month ago, a video clip appeared on social media showing these two SFI leaders drinking and dancing after an anti-drugs campaign event.

The visuals went viral and damaged the image of the SFI and its parent organisation CPM. Subsequently, M V Govindan, state secretary of CPM, directed the party’s district leadership to disband the SFI’s Thiruvananthapuram district committee. However, the CPM’s district leadership had so far protected the SFI leaders.

Recently, the CPM state committee had announced severe measures against erring leaders and cadres. Subsequently, the CPM district secretariat recommended action against the SFI leaders. After Gokul and Jobin were removed, their charge was given to the joint secretary and vice-president. In the video, the SFI leaders were seen dancing at Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram. Soon afterwards, Gokul was expelled from the Peroorkada block committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPM.

Meanwhile, the CPM is also on the defensive side over a voice clip in which J J Abhijith, a former district secretary of the SFI, reveals that he had fudged age records to remain in the post based on the instructions of CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan. Abhijith was on Saturday expelled from the CPM over charges of public drinking and based on a complaint from a woman party member.