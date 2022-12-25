Fujifilm launches new digital mirror-less camera: Details

Mumbai: Fujifilm India, a photographic technology company has launched new digital mirrorless camera in the markets. The new flagship camera is named ‘the X-T5’. It is priced at Rs 1,69,999 and will be available to purchase from authorized retailers and via Fujifilm’s e-commerce website. FUJIFILM X-T5 camera body is available in 2 colour options- Black and Silver.

The new camera comes with a compact and lightweight body and superior image quality based on the company’s proprietary colour reproduction technology. It has improved image quality, the fastest shutter speed of 1/180000 sec and the use of Pixel Shift Multi-Shot to expand photographic variations. Other features include the Smooth Skin Effect, Subject Detection AF capable of detecting animals and birds, and AI-based high-precision auto white balance.

The X-T5 features back-illuminated 40.2MP sensor ‘TransTM CMOS 5 HR 2’ and the high-speed image processing engine ‘X-Processor 5’.