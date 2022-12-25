Indian Railways cancels 319 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday, December 25 fully cancelled 248 trains and partially cancelled 71 trains. The national transporter took this decision to cancel these trains to carry out maintenance and engineering related works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00109 , 01513 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03538 , 03539 , 03581 , 03769 , 03770 , 04129 , 04194 , 04320 , 04335 , 04353 , 04354 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04404 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05518 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07765 , 07766 , 07794 , 07795 , 07854 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08407 , 08408 , 08445 , 08446 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09348 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 09545 , 09546 , 10101 , 10102 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13349 , 13350 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17233 , 17234 , 18413 , 18414 , 18631 , 18636 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22810 , 22986 , 31191 , 31311 , 31313 , 31314 , 31315 , 31316 , 31318 , 31411 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31513 , 31516 , 31611 , 31614 , 31615 , 31616 , 31711 , 31712 , 31811 , 31812 , 31815 , 31816 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option