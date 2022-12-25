IRCTC announces Shri Jagannath Yatra train: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Shri Jagannath Yatra tourist train under the Bharat Gaurav initiative. The 07 nights/08 days tour will begin from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on January 25. The tour package will cover prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha including Kashi (Varanasi), Baidyanath, Puri, Bhubneshwar, Konark , Gaya.

It will cost Rs 17,655 per person. The cost include journey in AC three-tier, night stay at AC hotels, veg-only meals, transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel Insurance and services of a guide.

Passengers can board and deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Aligarh, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow railway stations. The fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise 11 AC three-tier coaches, a pantry car and 2 sleeper coaches. There will be 600 seats in the train.