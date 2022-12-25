Manohar Lal Khattar meets with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss government initiatives.

On Saturday in New Delhi, Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the meeting, Khattar claimed he told the prime minister about a number of initiatives the state’s government had started.

‘Held a thorough discussion on several governmental programmes with the prime minister. The Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme received plaudits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ said Haryana CM.

PM Narendra Modi was invited by the state’s chief minister to take part in the Surajkund fair.

Speaking on Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, CM Khattar claimed that the march will not affect the state and that it was the proper move to demand that Congress follow Covid-19 regulations while on its march.

Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, have received a letter from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting that they carefully adhere to Covid standards during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The minister advised the Congress party to postpone the yatra in the benefit of the country if following Covid protocols was not practicable after taking care of the public health emergency.