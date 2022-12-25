Raids conducted at several locations across north India by NIA to avert terror activities

On Saturday, the National Investigation Agency searched 14 different places in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.

The raids were carried out in cases involving terrorist activities involving terrorist groups like the International Sikh Youth Federation, Babbar Khalsa International, and the Khalistan Liberation Force.

Smuggling terrorist equipment across international borders for use by operatives and members of terror organisations, such as arms, ammunition, explosives, and IEDs, is one such activity.

During its raid, the NIA seized evidence, including digital devices and papers. The case is currently the subject of more investigations.