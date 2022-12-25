The Bollywood actress’ battle with depression : Lesser known facts about actress Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma, who played Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, committed suicide today on the set of her programme (December 24). The actress hanged herself from a fan in one of the makeup rooms, according to a police officer, who also claimed that the woman died there. In the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, she was sent there right away.

Combat with Depression

Tunisha had talked about her despair and said that it prevented her from feeling like working. ‘ Even before ‘Internet Wala Love,’ I had anxiety problems and was depressed. My father passed away when I was quite young, and I have been working since since. Then my grandmother died and my cousin sister died. I couldn’t take care of myself because I was too emotionally devastated. There was a persistent worry of being unable to work. I had to see a doctor since my schedule became unreliable. My anxiety and sadness were both identified,’she added.

As Chand Kanwar in ‘Maharana Pratap,’ Tunisha Sharma made her TV acting debut as a young child. On the Bollywood front, you’ve certainly watched the 2016 movie ‘Fitoor,’ in which a pretty adolescent girl performed the role of young Firdous, which Katrina Kaif later played as Tunisha.

