‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri shares a video that shows him walking around the city in security cover

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of this year’s ‘The Kashmir Files,’ has drawn criticism for his Y-category security. The director recently posted a video to his Twitter account that depicts him moving around the city while wearing cover.

Along with the video, he tweeted the following: ‘The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu-majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa.’

Netizens responded to the video by labelling Vivek’s usage of Y-security as a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money.’ The director has responded.

For a Twitter user who said: ‘Shocking to see how much of taxpayers’ money is being wasted on security on a s****ag anti-national like you.’

Agnihotri shared a picture of a heavily guarded street in Kashmir and wrote: ‘Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir.’

On the work front, Vivek is shooting for his film ‘The Vaccine War’. The film, revolving around the coronavirus vaccine in India, went on the floors earlier this month and will be released in cinemas on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages.