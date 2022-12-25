This European country bans visa-free entry to Indians

New Delhi: A European country has decided to cancel visa-free entry to all Indian nationals. Serbia has announced this decision. Indian nationals will not be allowed to enter the country without a visa from January 1, 2023.

The Embassy of India in Belgrade, said that all Indian citizens visiting the European nation would require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia. At present, Indian passport holders who had the mandatory travel documents were not required to have visa to enter Serbia for upto 30 days within a period of 1 years.

‘The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia,’ said a statement issued by the Indian Mission.

Indians who want to visit Serbia on or after January 1, 2023 will have to apply for visa at the Embassy of Serbia, New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

Indian nationals who already have a Schengen Visa, UK visa and/ or US visa or a residence permit of these countries are exempted from this . Indian passport holders having visa or permit of these nations will still be allowed a visa-free entry into Serbia on or after January 1 for up to 90 days.