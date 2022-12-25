Uttarakhand halts Christmas celebrations after ‘forced conversion row’

On Friday, locals in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand’s Purola hamlet said that a Christian organisation was forcing them to become Christians. According to the locals, a sizable crowd came for ‘conversion’.

The Christian center’s under-construction structure was the location of a gathering of 12 Nepalese people and several locals in advance of Christmas. Over a possible instance of forced religious conversion, there was a heated argument between the locals and the event organisers.

The locals held up signs and demanded that those responsible for the purported conversion row be held accountable. Further investigation is underway.