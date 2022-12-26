A memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be constructed in Gwalior: Shivraj Chouhan

According to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, a sizable statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be erected and a research centre will be constructed as part of his big memorial in Gwalior.

He was addressing on Sunday at a celebration honouring the late leader’s 98th birthday called ‘Gwalior Gaurav Diwas.’ Ministers from the Union Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the ceremony.

On December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born in Gwalior.

In order to showcase his life and contributions through audio-visual means, Mr. Chouhan informed the audience that a prestigious memorial to Vajpayee will be constructed in Gwalior.

He stated that the project’s work would shortly begin.

According to Deepak Singh, the divisional commissioner for Gwalior, the Madhya Pradesh government has allocated roughly 4,050 hectares of land in the Sirol neighbourhood of Gwalior for the construction of a Vajpayee memorial.

Chouhan praised the previous prime minister and claimed that the Pokhran nuclear test, which was carried out without the knowledge of countries like the United States of America, had turned India into an atomic superpower.

Vajpayee’s affiliation with Gwalior was also recalled by Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar, who both commended his contributions to the nation.