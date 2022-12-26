A train derailment in southeastern Serbia causes an ammonia leak and poisons 51 people

51 individuals have been poisoned as a result of an ammonia leak brought on by a train derailing in southeast Serbia. The catastrophe took place in the city of Pirot on Sunday.

Seven of the 51 poisoned individuals, according to city mayor Vladan Vasic, have been checked into a hospital. Vasic reported that seven persons had been brought to a hospital in Nis.

In the 60,000-person area of the city that was affected by the leak, an emergency was declared. The locals have been urged to stay in their residences.

Numerous vehicles collided with one another on the roadway as a result of the derailment in the icy, dark conditions and the resulting poor visibility brought on by the leak.

The authorities informed the main international highway has been closed which leads to Bulgaria. It was packed due to commuters out for the Christmas holidays.

Consequently, the police were forced to divert the highway traffic through the city’s local roads, causing a nuisance to the locals who were already on the edge.

The cause of the leak is not yet known. The investigation party has been dispatched to probe the case.