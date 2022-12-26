Amid war, Ukraine calls for removal of Russia from UN membership ‘as a whole’

Kyiv: Ukraine on Monday called for Russia’s removal from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council. ‘Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN… to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole’, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a statement posted by the ministry, it argues that the Russian Federation took the seat granted to the USSR in 1991 and never went through a formal approval process, much like the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which previously held a seat under ‘Czechslovakia’.

‘The Russian Federation has never gone through the legal procedure to be admitted to membership and therefore illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council. From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is an usurper of the Soviet Union’s seat in the UN Security Council’, they said. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted the announcement, reiterating the ministry’s stance that Russia’s membership is ‘illegitimate’.