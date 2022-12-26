Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 8,469.53 crore in December

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 706.84 crore on December 23, Friday. The FIIs pulled out Rs 8,469.53 crore till December 22 from the Indian equity markets.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 3398.98 crore on Friday, December 23, 2022. The DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 19,096.68 crore till December 22.

Also Read: IMD predicts isolated rains in 8 districts in Kerala; rough sea conditions predicted

In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.