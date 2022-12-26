India Meteorological Department predicts dense fog in these states for next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog in northern India. Dense to very dense fog like conditions might prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan over the next 3-5 days. The national weather forecasting agency also predicted severe cold wave condition in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kutch over the next 2 days.

The agency updated that due to dry north/northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions may occur in isolated pockets over north India. It also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in South Kerala.