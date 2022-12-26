Indian Army to receive big boost from railways in ‘LAC battle’ against China!

New Delhi; The roads and other facilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China have undergone a significant upgrade by India in recent years. In the current battle to defeat the Chinese giant, the Indian Railways has also thrown in its support.

The Indian government has finished the final location survey for three railway lines in the northeastern states that are anticipated to play an important strategic role in assisting the Indian military transport personnel, weapons, supplies, and equipment to the LAC with China more quickly, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Sikkim’s several significant border areas will be connected to the wide gauge railway system thanks to the completion of these strategically significant railway lines, which are expected to take ten years to complete. In 2010–2011, the Indian Army made the initial proposal for the construction of these strategically significant railway lines.

These important railway lines include a 200 km long wide gauge line from Bhalukpong to Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), an 87 mile track from Silapathar in Assam to Along through Bame in Arunachal Pradesh, and a 217 km line from Rupai in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. The cost of these three proposed railway lines would be split by the railroads and defence ministries as the Indian government has designated them as ‘strategic’.

According to Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), ‘the final location survey has been conducted on these three lines, and the report has been submitted to the railway ministry’. The final location survey report is being taken into account. The projects will be submitted for approval to the cabinet when the ministry approves the final site survey. The project will then leave the drawing board.