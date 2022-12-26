Indian Railways to operate Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities from January

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will start operating Vande Bharat train connecting Jaipur in Rajasthan with Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The service may begin in the first week of January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the indigenous semi-high-speed train service on the route.

The new service will reduce the time other rails take to cover the distance. Other trains takes around 10 hours to reach Indore from Jaipur. Vande Bharat train will cover the distance in 8 hours and 50 minutes.

As per reports, the train will leave Indore at 5:50 am and reach Ujjain at 7:20 am. It will reach Nadga at 8:30 am and will arrive at Sawai Madhopur at 12:45 pm and then reach Jaipur at 2:40 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.