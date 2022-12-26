Jr. NTR posts a picture of himself eating the ‘greatest Indian food’ in the US.

Jr. NTR, who with RRR became a household name in India, is currently on vacation in the US. The actor recently posted a snapshot from an Indian eatery where he had a delectable lunch. He expressed his gratitude and spent time with the personnel. After making his Tollywood debut in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani, Tarak went on to star in such movies as Yamadonga, Janatha Garage, and Temper, to mention a few.

His message said: ‘Possibly the best Indian meal I’ve ever had while travelling abroad. a dash of heat for my palate.’