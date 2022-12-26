Let’s relax, China is easing its curbs on Covid; Report

Beijing: In his first public comments on Covid since Beijing substantially lifted strict containment restrictions last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials to take action to protect lives on Monday. China, which was mostly immune to the virus for the majority of the epidemic, is currently seeing the largest increase in infections worldwide as a result of the sudden relaxation of economic-detrimental regulations.

One million individuals may pass away during the next several months, according to studies. Medical supply shortages are a problem for a large portion of the population, and the number of older people who lack the recommended vaccinations is placing a pressure on emergency rooms.

According to official broadcaster CCTV, Xi stated in an order that ‘now, Covid-19 prevention and control in China are confronting a new circumstance and new duties’. In order to properly defend people’s lives, safety, and health, Xi suggested that ‘we begin the patriotic health campaign in a more focused manner and strengthen a local line of defence for epidemic prevention and control’.