Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan says,death of Tunisha Sharma was an issue of love jihad

In the most recent development regarding the death of television actress Tunisha Sharma, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan claimed that Sharma’s death was related to ‘love jihad.’

The Maharashtra minister said, ‘It is a matter of ‘love jihad’ and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling bringing a strict law against it.’

The case was discussed by him on Sunday, two days after she committed suicide on December 24.