Market Capitalization of top-10 companies fall by Rs 1.68 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market Capitalization (M-Cap) of top-10 companies eroded by Rs 1,68,552.42 crore last week. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the top loser in the Indian equity market. Last week, BSE Sensex tumbled 1,492.52 points or 2.43%.

M-cap of RIL tanked Rs 42,994.44 crore to Rs 16,92,411.37 crore. State Bank of India’s market valuation tumbled Rs 26,193.74 crore to Rs 5,12,228.09 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 22,755.96 crore to Rs 8,90,970.33 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plunged Rs 18,690.03 crore to Rs 4,16,848.97 crore.

Also Read: 2 killed in road accident

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 16,014.14 crore to Rs 6,13,366.40 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 11,877.18 crore to Rs 6,15,557.67 crore. The mcap of Infosys slumped Rs 10,436.04 crore to Rs 6,30,181.15 crore and that of HDFC went lower by Rs 8,181.86 crore to Rs 4,78,278.62 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap declined by Rs 7,457.25 crore to Rs 4,49,868.21 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped Rs 3,951.78 crore to Rs 11,80,885.65 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and LIC.