New COVID outbreak and the protracted cold weather causes steep decline in blood donations in China

According to China’s state-run Global Times, the recent COVID outbreak and the prolonged cold weather have led to a sharp decline in blood donations in the country. Several regions from the north to the south of the country have recently urged more citizens to actively donate blood under strict personal protection guidelines.

The Shandong Blood Center said that the increase in hospital outpatient and surgical patients is putting an unprecedented amount of pressure on the blood supply and collection in Jinan, the provincial capital of Shandong in East China.

The highest concentration of medical resources is located in Jinan.

According to the centre, the blood group A and O stock has been on red alert for a considerable amount of time.

The gap in clinical blood consumption is expected to hit an all-time high around the time of the approaching New Year’s and Spring Festival vacations, making it extremely difficult for clinical procedures and medical blood transfusions to take place.