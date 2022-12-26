One killed and at least three injured in A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England

According to local authorities, a young woman was killed and at least three other people were hurt in a shooting on Christmas Eve at a bar in northwest England (December 25).

At about 11:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, the event took place at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey.

Merseyside Police stated that they were investigating the gunshot as a possible homicide. There has been no official confirmation of any suspects being held by the police up to this point.

As quoted by local media outlets, detective superintendent David McCaughrean said, ‘This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.’

As per the statement by the police, the woman died at a hospital ‘with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.’

McCaughrean also informed that the officers have sought witnesses. They are also scanning cellphone video and closed-circuit television footage to get the details.