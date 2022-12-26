Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices bounced back from 4 days of losses and ended higher today. Heavy buying across the sectors, except pharma supported the equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 721.13 or 1.2% to close at 60,566.42. NSE Nifty rose 207.80 points or 1.17% to end at 18,014.60. About 2787 shares have advanced, 733 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the market. Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended higher. The BSE midcap index added 2.3% and smallcap index rose 3%.

The top gainers in the market were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Divis Labs, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products.