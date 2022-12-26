DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Dec 26, 2022, 04:22 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices bounced back from 4 days of losses   and ended higher today. Heavy buying across the sectors, except pharma supported the equity indices.

BSE Sensex  surged  721.13 or 1.2% to close at 60,566.42. NSE  Nifty rose  207.80 points or 1.17% to end at 18,014.60. About 2787 shares have advanced, 733 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the market. Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended higher. The BSE midcap index added 2.3% and smallcap index rose 3%.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 349 trains today: Full list 

The top gainers in the market were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India. The top losers in the market were  Divis Labs, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Dec 26, 2022, 04:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button