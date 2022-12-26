Three NGOs stopped working in Afghanistan after Taliban’s order to stop allowing female employees to work

‘Save the Children’ are among the three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who announced on Sunday that they would cease operations in Afghanistan after receiving a Taliban directive to no longer permit the employment of women.

The NGOs made the announcement as the top representatives of the United Nations and numerous NGOs operating in the nation convened in Kabul to discuss the future of humanitarian work in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s recent prohibition.

In a joint statement, Save the Children, CARE, and the Norwegian Refugee Council stated that ‘we cannot effectively serve children, women, and men in critical need in Afghanistan without our female personnel.’

‘Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan,’ the statement further read.

The latest ban was announced by the Taliban less than a week after it banned women from studying in universities, which led to protests in some cities and global condemnation of the government.