UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak: ABVP is capable of expelling the ‘tukde-tukde gang.’

‘The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), is capable of expelling the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ from the nation’ said Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. The deputy chief minister made his statement while speaking at an ABVP event in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

The minister added that his party solidly supports the ABVP.

‘If every young person in the nation agrees to do the same, we can rid India of the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ or imprison the gang,’ said Brajesh Pathak.

India’s youth, according to the deputy CM, are committed to helping the country.

‘Everyone in the nation aspires to serve the country and shoulder equal responsibility for doing so’ he added.

Pathak added that the ABVP has tried to put up a team that works for India’s welfare as a whole, not only for the students.

‘I understand that addressing the concerns of the students should be our first priority because I have experience as a student leader,’ he said.

In reference to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, alleging that members of the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ were accompanying Gandhi.

Following an address from the Red Fort when he asserted that the yatra’s goal was to unify India, the Congress leader heated the political atmosphere with his words.