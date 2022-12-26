UP headmistress suspended for protesting Atal Bihari Vajpayee homage ceremony on school grounds

In response to her opposition to a programme honouring Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the school grounds on Sunday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the headmistress of a school has been placed on administrative leave. The headmistress arrived and insisted on stopping the function as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his final Mann Ki Baat of the year.

The event was being hosted without authorization, the headmistress complained, and she communicated her unhappiness. In the Prayagraj neighbourhood of Arail, the Upper Primary School received a report of the occurrence. Piyush Ranjan Nishad, a BJP MLA, served as the main guest.

‘When headmistress Kalpana Tyagi arrived at the school, she inquired as to how the event had been staged without her consent. The event is being conducted in Panchayat Bhawan, which does not require permission, and it is also a Sunday, which is a holiday for schools,’ said MLA Piyush Nishad.

Kalpana Tyagi continued to complain to the occurrence, which led to an argument. The education officer was soon summoned to the school.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that it was an error on the part of the headmistress who was suspended, according to education officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari.