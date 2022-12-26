Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested by CBI officials in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

According to CBI officials, the founder of the Videocon Group, Venugopal Dhoot, was detained on Monday in connection with the ICICI Bank loan fraud case.

The 71-year-old Dhoot was briefly questioned on Monday early in the morning, following which he was taken into custody in Mumbai.

Hours after Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar appeared in a Special Court for a remand hearing, Dhoot was taken into custody.

According to the officials, the CBI will soon submit a charge sheet against the Kochhars, Dhoot, and other suspects. Chanda and her husband, who were both taken into custody on December 23, will be released on Monday.

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were taken into custody by the CBI after it was alleged that the couple were not co-operating with the bureau’s investigation and providing evasive replies.

During the remand hearing at the CBI Special Court on December 24, the bureau said that Chanda denied having knowledge of pecuniary transactions between Dhoot and her husband.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who appeared in the court to defend the Kochhars, opposed the need for remand, stating that the ‘main borrower of the loan has not been arrested, and the present accused was not the beneficiary of any amount.’

Desai also brought to the notice of the court a letter sent by the ICICI Bank to the CBI in July 202I which stated that the bank had no wrongful loss in any of the transactions highlighted by the bureau.