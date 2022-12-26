What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Patients with THESE ailments are on the rise!

India is on high watch for any potential virus spread in the wake of China’s neighbor’s unexpected and widespread Covid-19 outbreak. Doctors are observing rising patterns in several diseases amid concerns that the nation could soon be rocked by a new pandemic wave.

According to a leading public health specialist, there are rising trends in people who suffer from upper body discomfort, joint pain, vertigo, and upper respiratory infections (URI). However, until today there hasn’t been any research connecting these problems in patients with the new variation. Thus, he said, it is impossible to say at this time if these are symptoms.

According to Dr. Kaushal Kant Mishra, director of the Bone and Joint Institute at Fortis Escort Hospital and a public health expert, ‘We have witnessed the growing trends of joint pain, upper body discomfort, URI, and vertigo’. The doctor said, ‘No study has connected these symptoms with the new variety to the point where we can claim that these are the symptoms. Currently, congestion, a sore throat, a cough, exhaustion, and runny nose are the most prevalent Covid-19 effects’.

Regarding the newly discovered increased ability of the new variant to spread, the doctor stated that ‘Covid-19 is constantly mutating, the RNA strand of the virus replicates and will make mistakes resulting in mutations, which can introduce important changes, helping the virus to adapt or survive better and increasing the ability of the virus to spread faster’. Given that it is a subvariant of Omicron, the BF.7 variant, which is thought to be responsible for China’s large epidemic, is extremely contagious and spreads more quickly than other variants.