BJP’s ‘Mission Tamil Nadu 2024’ will begin with JP Nadda’s visit to Coimbatore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will today launch ‘Mission Tamil Nadu 2024’ with party president JP Nadda’s visit to the southern state with an eye toward the upcoming general elections.

The Coimbatore district has at least five events scheduled so far where Mr. Nadda will speak at rallies and visit temples. According to reports, the Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts have shown some support for the BJP.

The BJP, together with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), another NDA coalition member, and other candidates lost each of the five seats they ran for in the 2019 general elections. The NDA ran for all 39 seats but only took one.

38 more seats were won by the UPA coalition, which is led by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Today at 11:45 a.m., JP Nadda will offer prayers at the Kottai Easwaran Temple in Ukkadam. He will next have lunch at a hotel tomorrow with party dignitaries from the media and social media. After that, at 4:15 pm, he will speak at a public gathering on the lawn next to the TKV Palani Mahal, and in the evening, he will pay a visit to a party member’s home.