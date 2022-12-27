Dubai Airports issue advisory for passengers

Dubai: Dubai Airports has issued an advisory for passengers. Dubai Airport informed that the Dubai International (DXB) will see a heavy rush of passengers. The authority updated that around 2 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport (DXB) starting today, till around January 3, 2023. January 2 is expected to be the busiest day during these.

As per Dubai Airports, the average daily traffic over the next 8 days is expected to reach 245,000 passengers and the traffic on January 2, 2023 may exceed 257,000 passengers.

Tips to avoid the holiday rush:

Those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

Passengers must try to reach earlier to avoid rush. It is best to plan some extra time to get to and through the airport as the roads to the airport could get busy during peak times. Passengers flying out of Terminal 1 must arrive at the airport 3 hours before their departure.

Dubai Airports urged all passengers to use online and self-service options wherever available. Passengers travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate’s convenient early and self-service check-in facilities. It also urged all passengers to use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Dubai Metro has stations at DXB’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 and it will be operational round the clock from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023.