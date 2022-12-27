Gas leak causes fiery explosion in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, 4 dead, 1 injured

Four employees died and another suffered serious injuries in a fiery explosion that was caused by a gas leak at a pharmacy in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, the incident happened at a pharmacy in the Parwada Mandal area of the Anakapalli district of AP.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, a fire started at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy in the Anakapalli area close to Vishakapatnam. According to police sources, the pharmacy employees made an effort to stop it. But before they could stop the gas leak, there was also an explosion.

The management of the pharmacy claims that a short circuit in Unit-3 of Laurus Company in Visakhapatnam’s Pharma City caused the fire. As soon as they arrived on the scene following the accident, fire and rescue personnel put out the fire.

The deceased were identified as Majji Venkata Rao from Chodavaram, Rajep Babu from Guntur, B Rambabu from Khammam, and R Ramakrishna from Kotapadu.

The Parwada Police Inspector said that, ‘At around 3 pm on Monday, a gas leak took place in Unit-3 of Laurus Company in Pharma city. Some workers tried to stop the gas leak, but suddenly a blast took place followed by fire. In this incident, 4 died in the blast, including two contract workers and 2 permanent workers. One person named Satish was seriously injured in this incident. He is being treated at KIMS Hospital.’