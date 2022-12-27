HS Prannoy reclaims career-best rankings

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy reclaimed his career-best number 8 position in the latest BWF world rankings. The 30-year-old badminton player from Kerala, had achieved the number 8 ranking in 2018 for the first time. He slipped into 34th position in the rankings in 2019.

Among others, Lakshya Sen remained static at world number 7, while Kidambi Srikanth lost a place to be at the 12th position. India’s double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu slipped a place to world number 7 in women’s singles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were steady at number 5.

India’s men’s doubles pair, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila gained 3 places to be world number 21, while women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, climbed a place to world number 17. In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also moved 2 places to achieve the 18th spot.