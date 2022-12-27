In a stampede-like incident at Jagannath Temple in Puri, 6 schoolgirls got hurt.

Authorities informed that, at least six female students were taken to the hospital after being hurt in what appeared to be a stampede at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The girls’ condition is described as stable.

The children, who were travelling to Puri on Monday for a picnic over the Christmas break, were among a group of 70 boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in the Rasgovindpur neighbourhood of Mayurbhanj district.

The students spent the entire day at the beach and went to the shrine from the 12th century in the evening before going home.

Around 8 o’clock in the evening, the females were caught in a stampede-like situation while ascending the 22 stairs (‘Baisi Pahacha’) to the temple and passed out, said a temple office-bearer.

At the temple during the day, there were a lot of guests.

Later, the injured girls, who were in grades 9 and 10, were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital.