Jio launches 5G services in these cities: Details inside

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider, Relaince Jio has launched its True 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered wi-fi services at an event.

Reliance had announced that it would make 5G available in all taluks of the country by December-end. Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company earlier announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.