Major road closure announced in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced a road closure. The road to popular tourist attraction in the emirate, Jebel Jais has been closed. The road was closed due to heavy rain in the UAE.

Ras Al Khaimah Police in a post shared on its Instagram page said that runoff has entered the valley. Aside from that, weather fluctuations have also caused the road closure. The authority urged all drivers to drive carefully during the rain. The police have also asked motorists to avoid valleys for their safety.