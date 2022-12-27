Officials claim leopard fear at Noida Housing Society might be on false alarm

‘Early this morning, some people raised the alarm, claiming to have seen a leopard in the area, which caused panic among residents of a Greater Noida society,’ a senior official said. The search has been started by the forest department.

‘But so yet, nothing has shown up in the searches, so it appears to be a false alarm,’ the official told Press Trust of India.

‘At 10:10 am, we received a call alerting us to the sighting of a leopard in Greater Noida (West). Our teams arrived at the location at 10:30 am and immediately began looking for the leopard’ Pramod Kumar Srivastava, a divisional forest officer, spoke to Press Trust of India.

‘But based on our preliminary searches and observation, it seems like a false alarm. Our teams are still hard at work,’ Mr. Srivastava continued.

After some homeowners in the vicinity claimed to have spotted the leopard, security guards at the Ajnara Le Garden group housing society warned residents of probable leopard sightings in the region and advised them to exercise caution when going outside.

There was an apparent panic at the society. A local, Mukesh Gupta, told Press Trust of India at 11:30 a.m., ‘Right now, the search effort by the forest department is beginning.’

‘Our society’s maintenance division sent us a note telling us of this discovery. The notification also advised us to be cautious when travelling’ he said.