Question paper leak; Himachal government suspends staff selection panel operations

Due to an increase in question paper leaks for the position of junior office assistant, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has suspended the operation of the HPSSC in Hamirpur with immediate effect (IT).

The action follows the arrest of a Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission employee in this location in connection with the junior office assistant JOA (IT) exam paper leak case by the vigilance department. On December 25, the exam that was supposed to take place was cancelled.

Naresh Chauhan, the principal advisor for media to CM Sukku, stated during a media interview that the commission did not appear to have carried out its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner based on what they had learned about the question paper leakage practise, which had been going on for a considerable amount of time.

According to Chauhan, the state government is committed to ensuring that there is zero tolerance for corruption and has decided to suspend the HPSSC Hamirpur in order to ensure total transparency in the commission’s operations. He added that the action would contribute to job seekers’ confidence in recruitment firms.

‘Based on the directions of the Chief Minister, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged malpractices in the past exams conducted by HPSSC. The team will be led by the deputy inspector general of the State Vigilance Anti Corruption Bureau G Sivakumar and assisted by three superintendents of police, four additional superintendents of police, three deputy superintendents of police and other senior officers,’ said Chauhan.