Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row in the Indian equity markets. The heavy buying across all sectors except FMCG supported the upward rally of the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,927.43, up 361.01 points or 0.60%. NSE Nifty closed at 18,132.30. higher by 117.70 points or 0.65%. About 2504 shares have advanced, 889 shares declined and 120 shares remained unchanged. Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended higher. The BSE midcap index rose 0.8% and smallcap index added 1.4%.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC and Tata Motors. The top losers include HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, ITC and NTPC.