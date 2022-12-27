The Home Ministry approves changing the names of two cities in Uttar Pradesh

The Union Home Ministry has approved renaming two locations in Uttar Pradesh, informed the officials on Tuesday.

According to an official, the ministry gave the ‘no-objection’ certifications for altering the names of the municipal council ‘Mundera Baazar’ in the Gorakhpur district to ‘Chauri-Chaura’ and the village ‘Telia Afghan’ in the Deoria district to ‘Telia Shukla.’

In conjunction with the relevant agencies, the home ministry analyses requests for name changes in accordance with the regulations in place.

After receiving approval from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, and Survey of India, it issues a ‘no-objection’ certificate to change the name of any location.

A presidential executive order is required to change a village, town, or city’s name.

The official continued that renaming a state necessitates a simple majority in Parliament to modify the Constitution.