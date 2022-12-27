UAE to grant year-long leave for employees: Details inside

Dubai: The UAE has announced that it will grant giving 1-year leave for government employees from January 2, 2023. The year-long sabbatical leave will be given to UAE citizens working in the government sector to start their own businesses.

The initiative was first announced in July this year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative comes under the ‘Projects of the 50’ imitative launched by the UAE government.

UAE citizens will get half their salaries during this period. The leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority the employee works for, and can be combined with unpaid leave and annual leave. UAE citizens working for the federal government can check the conditions and requirements for obtaining an Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, through visiting the website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources www.fahr.gov.ae.