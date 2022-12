Doha: Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced the national team’s 27-player squad for 2023 U-20 AFC Asian Cup. 2023 U-20 AFC Asian Cup will be held in ¬†Uzbekistan. The tournament leads to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Qatar is placed in Group B along with Australia, runners-up of the 2010 edition, Iran and Vietnam, the semi-finalist of the 2016 edition.