Air India Express issues new guidelines for passengers from UAE

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express has issued new guidelines for passengers travelling to India from the UAE. The air carrier said that all passengers to India must be completely immunized as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

According to the guidelines, all passengers must wear face masks and maintain physical distancing while travelling. Post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12.

The Air India Express, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala is India’s first international budget carrier. It is run by Air India Express Limited, a fully-owned division of Air India. The air carrier offers connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.