BCCI announces Team India’s squads for T-20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India’s squads for Twenty-20 International and ODI series against Sri Lanka. India will play 3 match T20I series and 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the T-20 team. Suryakumar Yadav has been selected as the vice-captain of the team. BCCI has granted rest to senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of ODI squad. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain. Virat Kohli is included in the ODI squad.

The first Twenty-20 will be played on 3rd of next month in Mumbai while second and third games will be hosted in Pune and Rajkot on 5th and 7th January. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum on 10th, 12th, and 15th of January.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.