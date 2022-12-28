Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Indian expat wins 1kg of 24-carat gold

Abu Dhabi: Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan, an Indian expat based in Qatar won 1kg of 24-carat gold at the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw. He is the the third lucky individual to take home the guaranteed prize during the third weekly e-draw. He bought the lucky ticket jointly with his 10 colleagues.

Big Ticket’s ‘Big Festive Week,’ will run from December 25 until 31. Any customer who purchases 2 raffle tickets will receive an additional 2 tickets to the upcoming live draw and have a higher chance to take home the biggest guaranteed cash prize amount yet of Dh35 million.